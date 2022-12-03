American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Shares Bought by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 1,539.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,196 shares during the quarter. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAXF. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TAXF opened at $49.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.39. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $55.39.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.