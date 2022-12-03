American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 295.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,687,000 after purchasing an additional 644,386 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,309,000 after purchasing an additional 386,399 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Electric Power by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,830,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,982,000 after purchasing an additional 641,659 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $95.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

