American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 11,168.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 111,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 110,342 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

