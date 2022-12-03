Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,430,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the October 31st total of 11,770,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.51. 2,267,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.70. Amgen has a 12 month low of $200.84 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

