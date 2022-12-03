Amp Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $129.03 Million (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Amp has a total market capitalization of $129.03 million and $2.77 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Amp has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,053.98 or 0.06213652 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.75 or 0.00505512 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,170.33 or 0.30481233 BTC.
Amp Token Profile
Amp’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Amp Token Trading
