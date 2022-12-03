Analysts Set Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Price Target at $7.73

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.73.

ENLAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enel from €9.75 ($10.05) to €8.50 ($8.76) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enel from €9.00 ($9.28) to €7.30 ($7.53) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Enel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Enel Stock Performance

ENLAY stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. Enel has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

