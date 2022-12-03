Analysts Set Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Target Price at $10.90

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPAY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Repay from $16.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Repay to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Repay Trading Down 1.9 %

RPAY stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. Repay has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $19.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repay

Institutional Trading of Repay

In related news, President Shaler Alias bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Repay news, President Shaler Alias purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $515,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $103,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 181,000 shares of company stock worth $1,278,570. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Repay by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,700,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,305,000 after purchasing an additional 103,166 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Repay by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,379,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,981,000 after purchasing an additional 72,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Repay by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,651,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,843,000 after purchasing an additional 382,846 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Repay by 16.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,934,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,117,000 after purchasing an additional 548,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Repay by 6.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,161,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,621,000 after purchasing an additional 186,151 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repay

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

