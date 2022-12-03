Analysts Set Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Target Price at $212.78

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.09.

Several research firms recently commented on SNOW. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $149.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.15 and its 200 day moving average is $155.03. Snowflake has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $377.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.