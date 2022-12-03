Analysts Set Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Target Price at $122.43

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UHS. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Universal Health Services by 41.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 67.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Universal Health Services stock opened at $129.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.42. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

