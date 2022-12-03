Analyzing AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) & Chase (NYSE:CCF)

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) and Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AZZ and Chase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZZ 0.78% 15.99% 6.07% Chase 13.72% 13.61% 10.58%

Dividends

AZZ pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Chase pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. AZZ pays out 88.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chase pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chase has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AZZ $902.66 million 1.16 $84.02 million $0.77 54.56 Chase $325.66 million 2.79 $44.67 million $4.70 20.36

This table compares AZZ and Chase’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AZZ has higher revenue and earnings than Chase. Chase is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AZZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

AZZ has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chase has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.9% of AZZ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Chase shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of AZZ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Chase shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AZZ and Chase, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AZZ 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chase 0 0 0 0 N/A

AZZ currently has a consensus price target of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.59%. Given AZZ’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AZZ is more favorable than Chase.

Summary

AZZ beats Chase on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc. offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings. The Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to the steel fabrication and other industries. It serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The Infrastructure Solutions segment provides products and services to support industrial and electrical applications. It offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, and tubular products, as well as solutions and engineering resources to multi-national companies. This segment sells its products through internal sales force, manufacturers' representatives, distributors, and agents. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies. The Industrial Tapes segment provides wire and cable materials; specialty tapes and related products; insulating and conducting materials; laminated durable papers; water-blocking compounds; laminated film foils and cover tapes; and pulling and detection tapes. The Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing segment offers protective pipe-coating tapes and other protectants; polymeric asphalt additives; waterproofing membranes; waterproofing sealants, expansion joints, and accessories; technological products, and tapes and membranes; specialized high-performance coating and lining systems; waterproofing and corrosion protection systems; and pipeline protection tapes and products. The company sells its products through its salespeople, as well as manufacturers' representatives and distributors. Chase Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Westwood, Massachusetts.

