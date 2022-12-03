Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Position Raised by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,704 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,838,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,286,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,804 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,214,000 after acquiring an additional 252,914 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $143,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,332 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,246,141 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $134,902,000 after acquiring an additional 190,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028,424 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $121,829,000 after acquiring an additional 185,246 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $67.91.

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($80.41) to €74.00 ($76.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.67) to €52.00 ($53.61) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($65.98) to €70.00 ($72.16) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

