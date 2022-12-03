AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Given New GBX 51 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 31 ($0.37) to GBX 51 ($0.61) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

AOWDF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AO World from GBX 40 ($0.48) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AO World from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut shares of AO World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

AO World Stock Performance

Shares of AOWDF opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. AO World has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $3.27.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

