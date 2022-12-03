Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN) Trading Down 9.8%

Shares of Apexigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN – Get Rating) were down 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 26,339 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 88,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Apexigen in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Apexigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Apexigen in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apexigen in the third quarter valued at $141,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apexigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apexigen during the 3rd quarter worth $577,000.

Apexigen Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology. It develops a pipeline of product candidates, including APX005M, a humanized agonist antibody that is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors, such as melanoma, esophageal and gastroesophageal junction, sarcoma, and rectal and ovarian cancers in combination with immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and cancer vaccines; and APX601, a humanized antagonist antibody that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of multiple tumor indications, as well as APX801, an NK cell engager to activate natural killer cells to killing of tumor cells.

