Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Down 12.3% in November

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of APVO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. 53,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,399. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.