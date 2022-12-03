Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Down 12.3% in November

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of APVO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. 53,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,399. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.
APVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.
