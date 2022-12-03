Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,700 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the October 31st total of 326,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the 3rd quarter worth $720,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth $4,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 305,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 152,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 150,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 240,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,095. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.12. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 27.45 and a quick ratio of 27.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptinyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

