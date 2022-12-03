Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Trading Up 1.8%

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 367 ($4.39) and last traded at GBX 367 ($4.39). Approximately 80,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 96,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360.50 ($4.31).

Aptitude Software Group Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 366.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 370.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £210.43 million and a P/E ratio of 7,340.00.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and aptitude compliance solutions; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes.

