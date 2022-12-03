Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.1 %

ACGLN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.34. 36,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,565. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $25.86.

Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2844 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) by 273.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

