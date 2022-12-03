Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC) Short Interest Up 18.5% in November

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AFAC stock remained flat at $10.26 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,260. Arena Fortify Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arena Fortify Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $450,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $862,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Company Profile

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on acquisition candidates within the natural resources industry.

