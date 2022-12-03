Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Down 12.7% in November

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the October 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDC. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of ARDC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. 145,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,062. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $16.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

