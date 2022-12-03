Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU) Short Interest Up 22.8% in November

Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argus Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Argus Capital by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Argus Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,005,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,216,000. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argus Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,152. Argus Capital has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04.

Argus Capital Company Profile

Argus Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industries.

Featured Stories

