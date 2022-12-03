Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Acquires 65,868 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,116,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,868 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 2.21% of Barnes Group worth $34,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of B opened at $42.85 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $48.79. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.79.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on B. Truist Financial cut their price target on Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Insider Transactions at Barnes Group

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Hook purchased 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.27 per share, for a total transaction of $997,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,033.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $120,428.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,449.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hook acquired 27,500 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.27 per share, for a total transaction of $997,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,033.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 75,196 shares of company stock worth $2,806,467. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Recommended Stories

