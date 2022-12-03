Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Grows Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 513,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,184 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $30,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,324,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 135.5% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Voya Financial by 34.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,113,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,809,000 after acquiring an additional 545,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.42.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $64.54 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.68 and its 200 day moving average is $62.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $524,628.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,814 shares of company stock worth $1,302,045 over the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.