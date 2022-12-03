Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $28.68 Million Stock Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 3.05% of Unitil worth $28,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTL. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Unitil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Unitil by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Unitil by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,118,000 after acquiring an additional 124,369 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

NYSE UTL opened at $53.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $851.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Unitil Co. has a 12 month low of $41.27 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $53.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

