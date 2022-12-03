Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $39.97 Million Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the quarter. Belden comprises approximately 1.2% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 1.72% of Belden worth $39,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Belden by 483.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Belden by 2,935.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BDC opened at $80.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.59 and a 200 day moving average of $64.01. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $670.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Belden in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Belden in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,710.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Belden

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.