Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 13,419 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,419 shares during the quarter. Merit Medical Systems makes up 2.0% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 2.16% of Merit Medical Systems worth $66,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 142.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 15.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 138,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,379,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $73.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.83. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

