Ark Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Ark has a total market cap of $40.24 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001660 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00025199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005910 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005064 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,904,758 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

