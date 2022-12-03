Ark Price Reaches $0.28 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $40.02 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009793 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00025229 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005949 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005154 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,899,464 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

