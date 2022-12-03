ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX) Shares Up 0.6%

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.38. 123,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 155,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 36,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $615,000.

