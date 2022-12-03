Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $33.93 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.16.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

