Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

NASDAQ ARTW opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 million, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.42. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 4.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTW. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

