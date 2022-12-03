Arweave Price Reaches $9.21 on Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $307.61 million and $18.72 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.21 or 0.00054311 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,960.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.56 or 0.00651905 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00245448 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000698 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.