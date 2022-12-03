Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $159.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $125.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.54. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 296,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 35,039 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Featured Stories

