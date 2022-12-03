Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $159.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.55.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $125.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.54. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.
