ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

ASX opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,727,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,026,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,999,000 after purchasing an additional 732,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,322,000 after purchasing an additional 606,628 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,715,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,615,000 after acquiring an additional 34,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,581,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after acquiring an additional 779,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

