AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a £120 ($143.56) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £125 ($149.54) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. set a £120 ($143.56) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a £110 ($131.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £111.65 ($133.57).

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of LON AZN opened at £111.78 ($133.72) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £103.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £105.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of £173.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 10,544.55. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 8,090.32 ($96.79) and a 1 year high of £115.40 ($138.05).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

