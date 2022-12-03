ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Receives $30.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.14.

ATI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ATI to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $406,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,018.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $406,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,929.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $891,720. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

ATI Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in ATI by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ATI by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ATI by 488.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 40,029 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in ATI in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 178,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 49,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 282.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. ATI has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.80 million. ATI had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ATI will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

