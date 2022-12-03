Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 946,800 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In other news, EVP Robert Michael Gorman acquired 3,200 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.51 per share, for a total transaction of $110,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,931.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 10,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $349,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,408.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,735 shares of company stock worth $892,383 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 719.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 797.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AUB stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.26. 275,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.72.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $180.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

