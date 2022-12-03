Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Now Covered by Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AUB stock opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.73. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $180.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.11%.

In related news, CEO John C. Asbury acquired 7,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $249,462.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,912,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, CEO John C. Asbury bought 7,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $249,462.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,912,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,417.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,735 shares of company stock valued at $892,383. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Union Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,275 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,264,000 after purchasing an additional 727,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.