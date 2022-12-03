Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ AY opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $39.41.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -1,047.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,826 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $12,393,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,393,000 after acquiring an additional 373,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,547,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,661,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,465,000 after acquiring an additional 271,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

