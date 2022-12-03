Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Short Interest Update

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the October 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 653,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Performance

AAWW stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.20. 373,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,044. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $101.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAWW. Susquehanna downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 99.6% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

