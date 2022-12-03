AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 255.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 935,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,105,000 after purchasing an additional 672,240 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,759,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,826,000 after purchasing an additional 132,678 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 50,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

