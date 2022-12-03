Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Auburn National Bancorporation Price Performance

NASDAQ:AUBN remained flat at $22.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 935. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $78.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $26.22.

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Auburn National Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUBN. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

