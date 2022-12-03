Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Auburn National Bancorporation Price Performance
NASDAQ:AUBN remained flat at $22.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 935. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $78.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $26.22.
Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.18%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Auburn National Bancorporation
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Auburn National Bancorporation (AUBN)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.