Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Short Interest Up 6.7% in November

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,800 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 257,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Mobile
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JG. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 133,431 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Mobile by 70.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aurora Mobile Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of JG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. 64,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,983. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. Aurora Mobile has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $105.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.74.
About Aurora Mobile
Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile app developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence; and offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.
Featured Stories
