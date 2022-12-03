Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stake Lessened by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,955 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 585,243 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1,307.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.19.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $201.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 71.06, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $285.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

