Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Short Interest Update

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,400 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 309,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Aviat Networks Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ AVNW traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $32.84. The stock had a trading volume of 56,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,475. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $371.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 56.3% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 2,982.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Aviat Networks

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVNW. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

