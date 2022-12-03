Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Short Interest Update

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,400 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 309,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Aviat Networks Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ AVNW traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $32.84. The stock had a trading volume of 56,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,475. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $371.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 56.3% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 2,982.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.
Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.
