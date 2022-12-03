AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Barclays

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AZEK. Stephens boosted their target price on AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AZEK from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AZEK from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AZEK from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.28.

AZEK opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AZEK has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $304.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.91 million. AZEK had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,949,000 after acquiring an additional 21,306 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 239,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

