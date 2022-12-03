Baby Doge Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $172.82 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $3,576,013.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

