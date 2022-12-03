Badger DAO Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $33.52 million and $2.78 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for $2.67 or 0.00015757 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

