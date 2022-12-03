BakeryToken (BAKE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.43 Million

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One BakeryToken token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BakeryToken has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BakeryToken has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BakeryToken

BakeryToken (BAKE) is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. BakeryToken’s official website is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@bakeryswap.

BakeryToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BakeryToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BakeryToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BakeryToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

