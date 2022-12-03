BakeryToken (BAKE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.63 Million

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 3rd. BakeryToken has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BakeryToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001133 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BakeryToken has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,054.00 or 0.06232974 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00497953 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,076.75 or 0.30022054 BTC.

BakeryToken Profile

BakeryToken (BAKE) is a token. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org. The official message board for BakeryToken is medium.com/@bakeryswap. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BakeryToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BakeryToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BakeryToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BakeryToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

