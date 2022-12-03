Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Now Covered by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.20 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BKKT. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bakkt in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bakkt from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

BKKT stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43. Bakkt has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $18.32.

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $14.28. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 1,087.57% and a positive return on equity of 45.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bakkt will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 69,640 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $123,959.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,073,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,370,029. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bakkt by 40.2% in the first quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 35,750 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bakkt by 1,121.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bakkt by 7.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 300,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 21,188 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the second quarter worth about $1,169,000. 7.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

